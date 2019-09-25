toys

Mattel launching new gender-inclusive doll line

Mattel is launching a new line of dolls aimed at breaking gender barriers.

The toy company's new line of gender-inclusive dolls is called "Creatable World."

The dolls come in kits with different hair, clothing and accessory options.

Owners can customize the doll by selecting any combination of accessories to achieve a look of their choice that isn't dictated by gender norms.

"Some options are more feminine-presenting, while others are more masculine-presenting, which allows kids to combine the elements any way they want to," said Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel Fashion Doll Design.



The line consists of six different doll kits that sell for about $44. The dolls come in a variety of skin tones and hair textures, according to Mattel.

Each kit has one doll with two hairstyles and different clothing options.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingmattelgender identitytoys
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOYS
My Little Pony, Smartphone among Toy Hall of Fame finalists
Mattel to release Day of the Dead Barbie
Police called after fight over American Girl doll
Rosa Parks, Sally Ride honored with their own Barbie dolls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump meets with Ukraine leader after memo released
Bucks County doctor charged in alleged drug scheme
Pennsylvania governor now supports legalizing marijuana
Couple killed in front of home as they returned from hospital
Man steals ambulance while paramedics were inside Philly hospital
1 dead, several injured injured after crash on I-95 in Delaware
Positive news from Pederson heading into Thursday Night Football
Show More
13 children of firefighters killed on 9/11 graduate from FDNY
Candles spark fire at Delaware apartment complex
After 400 days, shelter dog finds home fit for a Queen
VIDEO: 5-year-old girl escapes charging coyote in front yard
Temple University receives $2.6M grant to help neighbors
More TOP STORIES News