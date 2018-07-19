CONSUMER

What's the Deal: National Bridal Event sale

(Shutterstock)

By
PHILADELPHIA --
Brides-to-be, this is a cannot miss event!

The National Bridal Event sale starts this weekend and you can get dresses for as little as $89 dollars.

Starting Saturday, you can get the dress of your dreams for a fraction of the price. It's all thanks to a big national sale that was started by the owner of a bridal boutique in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

'This is Justin Alexander signature, which is their couture division. This dress originally cost $3,399, we have it marked down to $999," said Sue Maslowski from Jay West Bridal.

And if that isn't enough of savings for you, how about this? A dress from Casablanca for just under $100 dollars.

"It was originally $1,599 - the only problem is it just needs a zipper replaced, so these are a little well-loved but still a great bargain," said Maslowski.

These dresses and many more will be available during the National Bridal Sale Events.

Maslowski, the owner of Jay West Bridal, started the event 3 years ago and now more than 900 stores across the country take part, including close to 100 stores participating in the Delaware Valley.

Just at Jay West, close to 200 dresses will be on sale with prices starting at $89 dollars.

Many of the gowns on sale are larger sample dresses, size 8 and up but at these prices, they're certainly worth a try.

Plus, you can find some accessories on sale, including belts, jackets, and veils.

"Saturday is the biggest day and usually when I turn the corner, there's a line because we only have 8 dressing rooms, so girls get here early and want to get the best dress early," said Maslowski.

The National Bridal Sale Events is this weekend through next weekend, July 29th.

For a list of participating bridal boutiques near you, visit:

https://www.nationalbridalsaleevent.com/

You can also call your local boutique to see if they are participating.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abc
CONSUMER
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
More consumer
SHOPPING
New Jersey mall to offer prime parking spots for a price
Waterpik recalls toothbrush due to fire risk
Consumer Reports: Save thousands on kitchen appliance updates
Amazon hopes its Prime Day doesn't go to the dogs
More Shopping
Top Stories
Mural honoring fallen Philly police sergeant unveiled
Fire destroys most of Delaware County Catholic school
New sexual misconduct policies for Philly city workers
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
Report: Legalizing marijuana in Pa. could add $500M in tax revenue
Show More
4 injured in explosion at Army depot in central Pa.
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people jump from burning home in Lawncrest
More News