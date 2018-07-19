PHILADELPHIA --Brides-to-be, this is a cannot miss event!
The National Bridal Event sale starts this weekend and you can get dresses for as little as $89 dollars.
Starting Saturday, you can get the dress of your dreams for a fraction of the price. It's all thanks to a big national sale that was started by the owner of a bridal boutique in Haddonfield, New Jersey.
'This is Justin Alexander signature, which is their couture division. This dress originally cost $3,399, we have it marked down to $999," said Sue Maslowski from Jay West Bridal.
And if that isn't enough of savings for you, how about this? A dress from Casablanca for just under $100 dollars.
"It was originally $1,599 - the only problem is it just needs a zipper replaced, so these are a little well-loved but still a great bargain," said Maslowski.
These dresses and many more will be available during the National Bridal Sale Events.
Maslowski, the owner of Jay West Bridal, started the event 3 years ago and now more than 900 stores across the country take part, including close to 100 stores participating in the Delaware Valley.
Just at Jay West, close to 200 dresses will be on sale with prices starting at $89 dollars.
Many of the gowns on sale are larger sample dresses, size 8 and up but at these prices, they're certainly worth a try.
Plus, you can find some accessories on sale, including belts, jackets, and veils.
"Saturday is the biggest day and usually when I turn the corner, there's a line because we only have 8 dressing rooms, so girls get here early and want to get the best dress early," said Maslowski.
The National Bridal Sale Events is this weekend through next weekend, July 29th.
For a list of participating bridal boutiques near you, visit:
https://www.nationalbridalsaleevent.com/
You can also call your local boutique to see if they are participating.
