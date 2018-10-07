U.S. & WORLD

National Retail Federation expects to see increase in holiday sales this year

It is looking to be a very Merry holiday season for retailers this year.

The National Retail Federation is expecting to see sales in November and December increase by nearly five-percent when compared to last year.

Holiday sales are expected to reach $720 billion dollars.

The holiday season is a critical time for many retailers.

It can account for up to 40-percent of annual sales.

