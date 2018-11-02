BLACK FRIDAY

Never too early to talk Black Friday deals

Never too early to talk holiday deals. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on November 2, 2018.

Halloween decorations and costumes have hardly been put away, and already retailers are rolling out deals for Black Friday.

Right now, Target is slashing the price on one of the single most popular gift items of the holidays - the Instant Pot is $30 off with a $10 gift card.

There's up to 40% off appliances at Lowe's and Home Depot. And $1,000 off a 55-inch Samsung TV at Walmart.

Sure, you'll find deals any day, but what are the best days to save money?

Adobe Analytics says Black Friday is still the best time for electronics - that includes tablets, TVs and computers.

If you're looking to make a fashion statement without breaking the bank, the Sunday after Black Friday is your day, with sales on clothing. The same goes for appliances.

For toys, you're better off waiting until Cyber Monday with discounts at nearly 20%.

One of the biggest changes you'll see in-stores this year, a hopefully more seamless checkout experience.

Retailers like Walmart and Target are giving workers handheld devices so you can scan your purchases without the wait.

Good luck shoppers!

