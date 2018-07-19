New Jersey mall to offer prime parking spots for a price

Would you pay to park at the mall?For five dollars, you could avoid circling around and around, engaging in blinker wars, and following people from the front door to their spot.The Freehold Raceway Mall is now offering premium parking on weekends for five dollars.That gets you a prime, close-up spot guaranteed in one of the 60 best spaces in the lot between Macy's and Nordstrom.Some stores say their clients are already canceling appointments because they don't want to pay for parking.The mall's representative says those paid spaces only account for about one-percent of the mall's available parking spots.Handicapped spots will remain free.------