Shopping

Nike launches sneaker subscription service for kids

Nike is launching a sneaker subscription service for kids.

The footwear company announced the debut of Nike Adventure Club on Monday.

The program gives parents three options to buy shoes for their kids.

Four pairs of sneakers a year for $20 dollars a month, $30 dollars a month for six pairs and $50 dollars a month for up to 12 pairs of shoes.

The Nike Adventure Club is targeting parents in rural areas and suburbs where they might not have time to travel to a store.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingnikeshoppingconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Bensalem
Girl, 3, attacked with machete in Olney; mother arrested: Police
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
Simone Biles wins 6th U.S. title, lands historic triple-double
Lying at work more common when you're unhappy with job
11 rescued after stranded tubing on Brandywine River
AccuWeather: Tracking Severe Weather Tomorrow
Show More
'The Watcher' house sells for $400K less than purchase
3 dogs die after a swim in algae-filled NC pond
Multi-car crash blocks traffic on Route 42 near I-295
Police: Teen critical after shooting near scene of armed robbery
Cosby's appeal to review handling of #MeToo case
More TOP STORIES News