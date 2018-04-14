CONSUMER

No more credit card signatures

EMBED </>More Videos

No more credit card signatures. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 13, 2018. (WPVI)

By
Credit card signatures are going away.

As of Friday, American Express, Discover, and Mastercard no longer require them.

Visa will join them on Saturday.

In the end, it will still be up to the merchant whether to ask customers to sign the slip but the credit card companies no longer consider that the best way to prevent fraud, and have not required it on small transactions for years now.

Security was supposed to be beefed up with changes starting in 2015, including so-called "chip cards"

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abccredit cards
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Consumer Reports: Your laptop is dirtier than you think
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
Consumer Reports: How to make your dishwasher last longer
What's the Deal: Teaching college students about building credit
More consumer
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports: How to make your dishwasher last longer
Eagles' player Nigel Bradham takes kids school shopping
Freebie Friday: Workouts, National Dog Day, family fun at the Oval
Creative, inexpensive hacks to keep your classroom tidy
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
More Shopping
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News