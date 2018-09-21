Nordstrom selling taped-up sneakers for $530

It may be a shoe that shoe lovers have a hard time adding to their collection.
Nordstrom is selling the Golden Goose sneakers dubbed the "Superstar Taped Sneaker."
They are new, but look like they are falling apart with dirt and tape already on them.
And they are being sold for $530!
"Crumply, hold-it-all-together tape details a distressed leather sneaker in a retro low profile with a signature sidewall star and a grungy rubber cupsole," the description reads.
If you were interested in purchasing them (were you?), they are sold out on the Nordstrom website.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
shoppingu.s. & worldshoesshoppingconsumer
shoppingu.s. & worldshoesshoppingconsumer