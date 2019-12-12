holiday shopping

Online shopping? The dates to know to ensure your holiday gifts arrive on time

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're an online kind of holiday shopper, Christmas is two weeks away and there are only 10 days until the start of Hanukkah.

To make sure all of your packages get to you on time, it's time to start talking shipping deadlines.

Amazon just released its delivery guidelines to ensure your items make it on time.

If you're not a Prime member, Amazon suggests getting everything ordered by December 14, this Saturday, to get deals on free shipping.

Prime members have until December 22.



If the item qualifies for one-day delivery, you have until December 23.

The US Postal Service says if you're shipping ground, get those packages in the mail by December 14.
For Priority Mail, you have until December 21.

FedEx says the 21 is also the last day to ship via FedEx Standard, Priority and First Overnight.
For UPS, Friday, December 13 is the last day to ship ground for delivery by Christmas Eve.

If you're shipping 2nd Day Air, you have until the 20.

Consumer Reports says when it comes to these deadlines, remember, variables like weather can cause delays.
Amazon says shipping just got back to normal following recent snowstorms.

The key? The earlier you order, the better. More seasonal joy and less stress.

Also, mark this date down: December 14. It's Free Shipping Day for hundreds of retailers, and they say the items should arrive by Christmas Eve.
