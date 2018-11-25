Pennsylvania Public Interest Research Group warns of dangerous toys this holiday season

As you head out to cross off items on your holiday list, The Pennsylvania Public Interest Research Group wants you to be aware of a few things it considers to be dangerous to kids.It has released its 33rd annual Trouble in Toyland survey.The list includes toys that are deemed "dangerous" and are currently on store shelves.This year's investigation found that toys are safer than ever before, but there are still some to keep an eye out for.Including slime, which could be toxic.The group also warned parents that some objects, such as latex balloons, can cause a choking hazard for children, despite not having warning labels.------