People hit the stores to return those unwanted gifts

People hit the stores to return those unwanted gifts. Watch the report from Katie Katro on Action News at 12 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2018.

By Katie Katro
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
Many people are spending the day Wednesday returning gifts. The day after Christmas is another big day for retailers as shoppers return presents, and maybe also cash in their gift cards, and many stores opened early for the rush.

After the holiday shipping comes the returns- from clothes and toys to bikes

To many shoppers it was a surprise the parking lot wasn't as packed as when they were in the store buying the presents before the holiday.

At most stores you shop at you'll get a receipt which explains the return policy.

The store team leader at the Target in Cherry Hill says he does expect the lines to get longer later in the day Wednesday and throughout the next couple of days as people start heading back into work and returning on their lunch breaks.

