Philly police officers take kids toy shopping in Wynnefield Heights

The aisles on Friday morning at the Philadelphia Target on Monument Road in Wynnefield Heights were filled with kids and cops.About fifty children from the Family Forward Shelter on 48th street got to shop with a police officer from the 16th district in Philadelphia.Rahmeen Fleet of West Philadelphia said, "Thank you for everything you're all doing. I feel special today."He is shopping with his sister, dad, and Officer William Kozlowski."Just to see all the smiles, it means the world. It makes me feel proud to be a cop," said Kozlowski."I got this nerf gun so far, so when my dad makes me mad I can get him," said Rahmeen."It's the season to be giving, so bring on the toys," said Raymond Smallwood of West Philadelphia.Rahmeen's dad can't say thank you enough to police for giving his children the toys he isn't able to provide himself."It would have been hard for us but thank god that we have people like the law to help us out," said Smallwood.Parents couldn't help but take their phones out so they could capture this moment and remember it forever.We asked Smallwood how many pictures he took today. "Probably about twenty-thirty, hey who knows it's all on my phone," he said.Philadelphia Police Sergeant Trevor Peszko of the 16th District said, "Hopefully when they're older in their teenage years they'll remember this,"It took the 13 officers about a month to raise money for the shopping trip to Target, and to lend a hand during the holiday season and to improve police and community relations."I'm trying to help them realize that they are special and no matter what your situation is with money, you're still rich at heart. I grew up in Kensington and I struggled when I was a kid so I know where a lot of these kids are coming from," said Kozlowski.Officer Nayoka Mcallister said, "We exceeded that so I had to pay with my own money. It feels good to do a good deed and give back.""It's like a privilege because most kids don't get this. There's a lot of homeless kids out there that when I get older I would like to donate a lot of stuff to them. Thank you for taking us shopping," said Rahmeen.And at the end of the shopping trip the kids got a SEPTA bus just for them to unload all of their presents onto.------