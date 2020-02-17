Shopping

Pier 1 files for bankruptcy protection as it struggles to compete against online retailers

FORT WORTH -- Home goods retailer Pier 1 Imports Inc. is filing for bankruptcy protection.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company, which was founded in 1962, has recently struggled with increased competition from online retailers such as Wayfair.

Pier 1 said Monday it will pursue a sale, with a March 23 deadline to submit bids.

In the meantime, the company says lenders have committed approximately $256 million in debtor-in-possession financing so it can still operate during the Chapter 11 proceedings.

Last month, Pier 1 announced it would close 450 stores, including all its stores in Canada. The company is also closing two distribution centers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingbankruptcyshoppingonline shopping
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing 10-year-old boy from New Castle Co. found safe
Sex therapist Amie Harwick dies; former boyfriend arrested
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at Berks County plant
Crash halts traffic on westbound I-76
Del. school board president resigns after controversial comments
Single-car crash in Pottstown causes thousands to lose power
AccuWeather: Mild Today, Spotty Showers Tuesday
Show More
More than 5 tons of cocaine seized in Costa Rica
Narberth teen advances on 'Idol' with original song
Bensalem hotel explosion leaves 2 injured
Ben Franklin High School campus to reopen following asbestos remediation
Coronavirus: 300 US cruise passengers quarantined in CA, TX
More TOP STORIES News