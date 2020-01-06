Shopping

Pier 1 Imports closing nearly half of stores, planning layoffs as sales fall

FILE photo (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Pier 1 Imports is closing nearly half its 942 stores as consumers increasingly shop online for home goods.

The company said Monday it is closing up to 450 stores and will also shutter distribution centers. Pier 1 also plans layoffs at its corporate headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.

It didn't say how many workers will be impacted.

The home decor company said sales in its most recent quarter fell 13% to $358 million as store traffic fell. It reported a net loss of $59 million for the quarter, which ended Nov. 30.

Pier 1's shares fell 17% to close at $5.18 Monday. The stock fell another 10% in extended trading following the announcement of the store closures.

It was not made immediately clear which stores will close.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingbankruptcyu.s. & worldonline shopping
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deaths of Burlington Township couple ruled murder-suicide
Video captures miracle buzzer shot from opposite side of court
IKEA to pay $46 million to family following child's death
Fmr. Congressman Mike Fitzpatrick has died at 56
Ohio man recounts deadly Pennsylvania Turnpike bus crash
AccuWeather: Rain and Snow Shower Late Tuesday, Record Warmth This Weekend
Girl, 12, struck by vehicle while crossing street to board school bus
Show More
Family of missing 5-year-old girl marches to Bridgeton, NJ city hall
Victim sprayed with mace during Christmas morning mugging
Delaware man dead following officer-involved shooting
Kenney sworn in for second term, wants to tackle gun violence and poverty
PA Turnpike crash: 3 dead from NYC, 2 from PA identified
More TOP STORIES News