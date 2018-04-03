CONSUMER

Rear-facing car seats are safe, study shows

Many parents know rear-facing car seats will protect their children in front-end crashes.

However, they wonder whether they protect as well during rear-end collisions.

A team at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center says they do.

It tested seats with various features, and found that ALL were good at absorbing crash forces and preventing injuries.

"Hopefully this data can help show them that despite their child facing the direction of impact in this scenario, these seats still have the ability to keep their child very safe," says Julie Mansfield, the lead researcher.

Rear-facing seats are important for newborns and young children, to support their head, neck, and spine.

About a quarter of all car crashes are rear-impact.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey require children to be in rear-facing car seats until they are 2 years old.

