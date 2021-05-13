Sabbatical Beauty owner creates handcrafted skincare products at her Bok Building lab

Former professor Adeline Koh took a sabbatical to write a book, but ended up using that time off to craft her own beauty products, then starting and naming her company -- Sabbatical Beauty. Adeline grew up in the tropical climate of Singapore, but spent years in Michigan during her academic career. Her skin did not tolerate harsh winters very well, and after experimenting with mixing her own combinations of botanicals and cosmeceuticals (medical grade synthetics combined with highly active natural ingredients), she left academia to start her own company here in Philadelphia.Sabbatical BeautyBok Building901 S. 9th StreetPhila. PA 19148267-205-5529