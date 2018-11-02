U.S. & WORLD

Secret customer score could determine how long companies leave you on hold

EMBED </>More Videos

Secret customer score could determine how long companies leave you on hold. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on November 2, 2018.

When you call customer service and get a real, live person on the other line, do you feel like you've hit the jackpot?

Well, it turns out, the time we spend on hold is hardly random.

There's apparently a secret customer score, and chances are, you have one and you don't even know it.

It's called a Customer Lifetime Value, or CLV.

A high one means you spend less time on hold and get a few extras from customer service reps, for example, seat upgrades from airlines.

There's no universal standard.

Companies each have their own ways of determining scores, but we're told that people with solid scores shop a lot, don't return stuff and don't make a lot of complaints.

Apparently, the bottom line is this, "The more profitable you are, the better service you will get."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingu.s. & worldcustomerbig talkers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Experts say decorating for Christmas early can make you a happier person
Geoffrey's back! Kroger, Ralph's to sell exclusive Toys "R" Us toys
Oprah knocks on doors, shocking voters
Skeleton found in basement decades after owner vanished
More u.s. & world
SHOPPING
Freebie Friday: Beer, cookies, gelato, coffee, ice cream
Geoffrey's back! Kroger, Ralph's to sell exclusive Toys "R" Us toys
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
Never too early to talk Black Friday deals
More Shopping
Top Stories
Hate-filled letter left outside woman's home in Tacony
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Very Mild, Spotty Showers Today
Uber driver charged with raping passenger
Police say boy found dead at Pa. bus stop was run over
Racially-charged posters removed at University of Delaware
Skeleton found in basement decades after owner vanished
Deptford youth football team successfully pulls off the 'Philly Philly' play
Rowan University's Special Olympics to receive big honors
Show More
Woman fights with driver, causing bus to fall in China river
Surprise party for girl who was burned by bus bully
Temple students wake up to vandalized cars in North Phila.
Dog shoots owner while hunting in New Mexico
400 pound bear shows up on Pa. man's home security video
More News