Secret customer score could determine how long companies leave you on hold

When you call customer service and get a real, live person on the other line, do you feel like you've hit the jackpot?Well, it turns out, the time we spend on hold is hardly random.There's apparently a secret customer score, and chances are, you have one and you don't even know it.It's called a Customer Lifetime Value, or CLV.A high one means you spend less time on hold and get a few extras from customer service reps, for example, seat upgrades from airlines.There's no universal standard.Companies each have their own ways of determining scores, but we're told that people with solid scores shop a lot, don't return stuff and don't make a lot of complaints.Apparently, the bottom line is this, "The more profitable you are, the better service you will get."