Shopping

Sentimental Gifts at Pandora in King Of Prussia

EMBED <>More Videos

The popular jewelry store, Pandora, is known for its charm bracelets that celebrate life's treasured milestones.

By Amanda Brady
The popular jewelry store, Pandora, is known for its charm bracelets that celebrate life's treasured milestones
Pandora | Facebook

690 West DeKalb Pike, Suite 1047, King of Prussia, PA 19406
610-265-5222
---------

Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingking of prussiafyi phillypandora
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates