If your last minute shopping plans find you at the Cherry Hill Mall, there's a special store supporting a lot of local dreams.In a mall filled with national names, you will now also find The Founders Market at 1776, which features the handmade and homegrown wares of more than a dozen locally-based artists and makers."We have everything from clothing to jewelry to tees to beard oil, face serums, shoes, paper products, beautiful journals, baby clothes - delightful baby clothes," said Charlotte Lee, VP of operations at 1776.No matter who you are shopping for, the Founder's Market has gift ideas - but it's who you are shopping from it what makes this store different from any other in the mall. Everything in here is the work of a local makers and artisans"To have a storefront is really exciting to be able to show their wares so people can come in and touch them and really understand what these remarkable makers are making," said Lee.1776 calls itself the nation's largest entrepreneurship network, providing access to a shared workspace and programming resources. Here in the Cherry Hill Mall, they took it one step further and allowed the homegrown businesses to showcase and sell their handcrafted items."This is a beautiful glass bowl from remarked glass from a Philadelphia female owned and operated business," said Lee.Right now, the shelves are stocked with items from 17 local makers and products will be rotating as interest grows."We will always be changing so come from one week to the next and a brand new store can be here," said Lee.Last minute shoppers say they love the idea of supporting a local maker's dream."I like the concept - it's local artists and it's stuff you are not seeing anywhere else and some Philly Eagles fun jewelry for guys and girls in here," said Celeste Niles from Burlington, New Jersey.You can find the Founders Market at 1776 on the second level of the Cherry Hill Mall near Nordstrom.And you will remember the Philly Special necklace from B. Ross - they are still offering our viewers 15% off with the code 6abc------