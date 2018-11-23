SHOPPING

Black Friday shoppers hit the stores to get the best deals

EMBED </>More Videos

Black Friday shooper seek out bargains: Trish Hartman and Maggie Kent report on Action News at 7 p.m., November 23, 2018

By
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
Today is one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

And shoppers all over the Delaware Valley are getting an early start to find the best Black Friday Deals.

Shoppers are expected to come in waves today.

EMBED More News Videos

Black Friday shoppers hit the malls to get the best deals. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on November 23, 2018.



This year's experts predict some of the top items for bargain seekers include small electronics on the top of the list, and that includes items like smartphones, headphones, and smartwatches.

Clothing is second followed by shoes.

Cherry Hill Mall Senior Marketing Director Lisa Wolstromer says, "The early morning shoppers are looking for the deals that retailers have.
Retailers had 50%, 60%, and 70% off yesterday, and are continuing those sales."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingnew jersey newsblack friday
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know
What to get that person who 'doesn't need anything'
Remember these must-have holiday gifts of yesteryear?
Gifts that Give Back: How to shop and help charity
Man camping out since Tuesday for Black Friday deals
More Shopping
Top Stories
Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland
Minn. home explosion sends fireball into sky, injures 1
12 confirmed cases of Adenovirus in Camden County
6abc Black Friday Playbook
AccuWeather Alert: Climbing Out of the Cold, Rain Moves in Saturday
Man camping out since Tuesday for Black Friday deals
Water main break causing icy conditions in Cedarbrook
1 teen dead, 2 others injured after Alabama mall shooting
Show More
Naked man dies after terrorizing Whataburger in SW Houston
Bus carrying U of Washington band rolls onto side on highway
Prosecutors clear Oregon FedEx driver after deadly punch
6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade highlights
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
More News