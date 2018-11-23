EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4746007" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Black Friday shoppers hit the malls to get the best deals. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on November 23, 2018.

Today is one of the biggest shopping days of the year.And shoppers all over the Delaware Valley are getting an early start to find the best Black Friday Deals.Shoppers are expected to come in waves today.This year's experts predict some of the top items for bargain seekers include small electronics on the top of the list, and that includes items like smartphones, headphones, and smartwatches.Clothing is second followed by shoes.Cherry Hill Mall Senior Marketing Director Lisa Wolstromer says, "The early morning shoppers are looking for the deals that retailers have.Retailers had 50%, 60%, and 70% off yesterday, and are continuing those sales."------