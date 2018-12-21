KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) --The King of Prussia Mall was packed Friday morning.
Most were in a rush to check off every name on their Christmas list.
Judging by all the sale signs at the stores, it may pay to delay making those purchases.
"Actually I think there are some really good deals out there. I've been walking into a lot of 50% off, 40% off, so I've been pretty happy about that," Mary Budzilowicz of Collegeville, Pa. said.
But while the sales may be a positive, many say the crowds are not.
It's true - the early bird gets the parking spot at the King of Prussia Mall.
