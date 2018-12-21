SHOPPING

Shoppers look to finish Christmas lists at KOP Mall

Shoppers head to KOP Mall for last-minute shopping. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on December 21, 2019.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) --
The King of Prussia Mall was packed Friday morning.

Most were in a rush to check off every name on their Christmas list.

Judging by all the sale signs at the stores, it may pay to delay making those purchases.

"Actually I think there are some really good deals out there. I've been walking into a lot of 50% off, 40% off, so I've been pretty happy about that," Mary Budzilowicz of Collegeville, Pa. said.

But while the sales may be a positive, many say the crowds are not.

It's true - the early bird gets the parking spot at the King of Prussia Mall.

