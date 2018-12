Shopping at the Cherry Street Pier Holiday Market

Cherry Street Pier Holiday Market

The reimagined Cherry Street Pier is open for its first winter season. Come grab your tree, ornaments and local handmade gifts all while enjoying art and delicious food and drink. A one-stop shop for all of your holiday needs.Open through Christmas day.121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.