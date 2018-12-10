FYI PHILLY

Shopping at the Cherry Street Pier Holiday Market

The recently opened Cherry Street Pier is celebrating its first Christmas season, and they have a market that will satisfy your shopping needs.

Cherry Street Pier Holiday Market
The reimagined Cherry Street Pier is open for its first winter season. Come grab your tree, ornaments and local handmade gifts all while enjoying art and delicious food and drink. A one-stop shop for all of your holiday needs.
Cherry Street Pier | Facebook Open through Christmas day.

X-Mas tree stand | Holiday Art Star Pop-up
121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
----------

