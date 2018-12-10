Makin' it in Philly: MIP and German
Alicia Vitarelli takes us shopping around City Hall where two markets have taken over creating a destination packed with gift ideas.
Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market | Facebook
Dilworth Park (Open through Jan. 1)
Christmas Village | Facebook
Love Park (open through Christmas Eve)
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Shopping at the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market and Christmas Village
FYI PHILLY
More FYI Philly
SHOPPING
More Shopping
Top Stories