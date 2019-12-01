Small Business Saturday draws crowds across Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Small Business Saturday kept shoppers local this weekend drawing crowds across the Delaware Valley from Center City to Doylestown and Haddonfield.On Kings Highway in Haddonfield carolers serenaded shoppers and a string ensemble also played holiday favorites.Now that Small Business Saturday is an annual event, locals like Paul and Sheri Caja wait for it."It's a good start, great weather today, we figured we'd come out and support the local businesses," said Paul Caja.His wife, Sheri said they've made a point to partake for the past four years."We like the big box stores but we very much like the small businesses, the mom and pop shops, and put our money where it goes back into the town," said Sheri.At busy Dilworth Park organizers of the campaign "Shop Center City" handed out red tote bags and gift cards.Five hundred lucky shoppers were urged to not only hit the booths around City Hall but also to venture out to other shops in the city.