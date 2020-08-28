Rittenhouse's Sophy Curson is a fashion institution that's evolving with the times

Sophy Curson opened in Rittenhouse Square 90 years ago, just before the 1929 Stock Market collapse.The boutique has survived the Great Depression, a recession and two World Wars and it's now going up against COVID-19.The store's tagline is dressing the world's most fashionable women but in a pandemic, even the most fashionable women are dressing differently so you'll see lots of chic face masks along with colorful tops and big bling-y jewelry for that waist-up zoom cocktail parties.The shop always had a one-on-one doorbell entry system and now clothing is being quarantined for 24 hours between customer try-ons.122 S 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-567-4662