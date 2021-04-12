Style tips to dress your best for Oscars viewing party, next night out

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The big night is just a few weeks away and 6abc's Ducis Rodgers got some watch-from-home style tips from a pro.Damari Savile in Old City opened three years ago, suiting up men and women with a focus on precise tailoring.They offer complete custom pieces from tuxedos suits, overcoats, shirts -- almost anything you can think of.The appointment-only boutique is founded by Creative Director and two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins. His style identity and the way he dresses is the core of their aesthetic as a brand.Think polished yet comfortable. Head designer Alyssa DiMarcantonia says the Academy Awards is an excuse to go all out, in a year when we've been stuck in.72 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia PA 19106