FYI Philly

Style tips to dress your best for Oscars viewing party, next night out

By Bethany Owings
EMBED <>More Videos

Style tips from Malcolm Jenkins to dress your best for Oscars viewing party, next night out

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The big night is just a few weeks away and 6abc's Ducis Rodgers got some watch-from-home style tips from a pro.

Damari Savile in Old City opened three years ago, suiting up men and women with a focus on precise tailoring.

They offer complete custom pieces from tuxedos suits, overcoats, shirts -- almost anything you can think of.

The appointment-only boutique is founded by Creative Director and two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins. His style identity and the way he dresses is the core of their aesthetic as a brand.

Think polished yet comfortable. Head designer Alyssa DiMarcantonia says the Academy Awards is an excuse to go all out, in a year when we've been stuck in.

Damari Savile | Instagram | By Appointment only
72 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia PA 19106
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingphiladelphiafyi phillyfyi shoppingbe localish philadelphiabe localish
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Every business featured on April 10 FYI Philly
Watch the full March 27 episode of FYI Philly
Andre Richard Salon is a celebration of hair, being your true self
How to make trapani-style pesto crostini with Portofino Italian-style tuna
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. residents, excluding Philly, eligible for COVID vaccine Tuesday
Woman arrested in connection with death of pregnant mother
Man shot, killed during Minnesota traffic stop sparks unrest
Officer fired, accused of pepper-spraying Black Army officer
AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp today, nicer Tuesday
Prosecution case nears end in ex-cop's trial in Floyd death | LIVE
Braves, Mike Trout disagree with Phillies game-winning slide called safe
Show More
Tiny dogs scare off bear at Southern California home
Vigil held for Malvern mother who vanished in 2017
Hundreds attend vigil to remember victims of SC mass shooting
Tolls increase in effect on several Delaware River bridges
Vacation bookings on the rise as vaccinations increase
More TOP STORIES News