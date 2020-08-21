Shopping

Super Soaker toys sold at Target recalled by Hasbro due to lead in stickers

The decorative sticker on the water tank may contain excessive levels of lead.
By Christina Maxouris, CNN
Thousands of water guns which are sold only at Target are being recalled by Hasbro, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a notice.

"The decorative sticker on the water tank of the water blaster toys contain levels of lead in the ink that exceed the federal lead content ban," the notice said.

Lead exposure in children can lead to impaired cognition and behavioral disorders, among other health effects. and is toxic if ingested.

The two products are the Super Soaker XP 20 and the Super Soaker XP 30.

The CPSC reports more than 52,000 units have been recalled. Hasbro reports about 42,500 units (Super Soaker XP 20) and about 77,500 units (Super Soaker XP 30). 6abc Action News has contacted Hasbro for clarification and is awaiting a response.

The commission urged customers to immediately take the toy away from children and get in touch with Hasbro for details on how to get a full refund.

According to a news release posted on Hasbro's site, a manufacturer received the stickers from an "unauthorized supplier" without Hasbro's consent.

"As soon as we became aware of the potential issue, we immediately launched an investigation and implemented precautionary containment measures," the release said.

There have been no injuries reported related to the the recall, according to the commission.

The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingproduct recallsrecallu.s. & worldtoysconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 killed in multiple Philly shootings at gas station, porch
2 Caribbean storms pose potential hurricane threats to US
LIVE: Postmaster testifies before Senate amid uproar over mail
CHOP PolicyLab says many schools should delay opening
PIAA to make final decision on fall sports
Penn State frat suspended for COVID-19 policy violations
Woman, 57, stabbed multiple times on Philly porch
Show More
Biden vows end of national 'darkness' in convention finale
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli to be sentenced in college bribery plot
Teen with stutter shares speaking advice Biden gave him
AccuWeather: A Bit Humid Today, Spotty Weekend Storms
300-year-old Northeast Philadelphia home restored to preserve its revolutionary history
More TOP STORIES News