Shopping

Target announces Deal Days to compete with Amazon Prime Day

Target will hold its own sale days to compete with Amazon's Prime Day - no membership required.

The event is being called Target Deal Days and will take place on July 15th and 16th - the same two days Amazon is slashing prices for its annual Prime Day sale.

Target says it will cut prices on home, apparel, and toys, among other things.

It also says items that are not usually put on sale will have prices slashed as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingamazonshoppingsalesconsumertarget
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hahnemann University Hospital to close in September
Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery to close after fire
Police: Postal worker struck by stolen car in SW Philadelphia; arrest made
Troubleshooters Investigation: Car dealership under renewed scrutiny
Portion of Castor Ave. remains closed after large fire
Police: Roxborough rape suspect met teen on dating app Skout
Police seek info on West Oak Lane shooting caught on video
Show More
Police seek person who threw 2 kittens from car window
Do you recognize the man in the video?
Firefighters battle barn blaze in Chester County
New photos show last time missing student seen in public
Playground set on fire in Pine Hill, N.J.
More TOP STORIES News