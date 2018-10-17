SHOPPING

Target opens new small-format stores in Philadelphia area

EMBED </>More Videos

Target opening 2 new small-format stores in Philly area. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 17, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
While Sears and Kmart stores are closing in our area, Target is opening new ones.

These Targets will look and feel different.

Target is opening two more of its small-format stores in the Philadelphia area this weekend.

Action News got a sneak peek at the new store at Broad and Washington in South Philadelphia Tuesday night.

The store comes complete with clothes, a food market, and other essentials.

This location, along with another on Lancaster Avenue in Wayne, officially open on Sunday.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingphilly newstarget
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
What's the Deal: Pros and cons of warehouse store memberships
Freebie Friday: Pizza, coffee, health screenings, photo prints
What's the Deal: Halloween deals and savings
Consumer Reports tests best celebrity-branded cookware
More Shopping
Top Stories
Melania Trump speaks in Philly after emergency landing
No winning Mega Millions ticket; jackpot climbs to $868M
Wolf-like dog on the loose prompts alarm in North Wilmington
Neighbors tried to rescue victims in deadly BurlCo fire
Video shows burglars combing through Philly family's home
Murder charge for grandmother after toddler found in oven
Bus plows through highway median in suspected case of road rage
Puppeteer who played Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' retiring
Show More
Police: Woman attempts fraud at Montco bank
Bucks Co. residents warned to watch for more possible explosives
Uber driver accused of kidnapping, assaulting passenger
Canada starts legal recreational marijuana sales
Delco baker creates Gritty wedding cake
More News