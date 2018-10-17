Target opens new small-format stores in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --While Sears and Kmart stores are closing in our area, Target is opening new ones.
These Targets will look and feel different.
Target is opening two more of its small-format stores in the Philadelphia area this weekend.
Action News got a sneak peek at the new store at Broad and Washington in South Philadelphia Tuesday night.
The store comes complete with clothes, a food market, and other essentials.
This location, along with another on Lancaster Avenue in Wayne, officially open on Sunday.
