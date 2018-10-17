Target opens new small-format stores in Philadelphia area

While Sears and Kmart stores are closing in our area, Target is opening new ones.These Targets will look and feel different.Target is opening two more of its small-format stores in the Philadelphia area this weekend.Action News got a sneak peek at the new store at Broad and Washington in South Philadelphia Tuesday night.The store comes complete with clothes, a food market, and other essentials.This location, along with another on Lancaster Avenue in Wayne, officially open on Sunday.------