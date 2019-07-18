Shopping

Target selling Halloween costumes for children with disabilities

Target is now selling Halloween costumes for children with disabilities.

Target's Hyde and Eek! Boutique unveiled two costumes that have been adapted for wheelchair users.

The designs can either turn the wheelchair into a pirate ship or a princess carriage.

Both retail for under $50; however, that only includes items for the chair.

Two years ago, Hyde and Eek! Boutique added costumes for children with sensory issues.

The tagless shark and unicorn costumes features flat seams, removeable hood and fins and a hidden opening in the front pocket for convenient abdominal access.

RELATED: Mattel to release Barbie dolls with wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs

They retail for $30.

According to a Target spokeswoman, the company saw that changing small details of its designs could have a huge impact for customers and sales, CNN reports.

RELATED: Next stop, Halloween! 5-year-old's school bus driver costume is custom-built for his wheelchair
EMBED More News Videos

This Halloween, Blake Mompher might just have the coolest costume in the neighborhood: a custom yellow school bus built to fit over his wheelchair.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingwheelchair accessiblechildrenhalloweentarget
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Widespread storm damage across Bucks, Mercer counties
Man shot outside of Wells Fargo building on Broad Street
Fatal tractor-trailer crash, fire shuts down I-78 in Lehigh Valley
AccuWeather: Tracking Scattered Storms Today
Suspect screaming 'You die!' kills at least 26 at anime studio
Young fan's act of Brotherly Love was highlight of Phillies game
Teen shot twice in front of his Hunting Park home
Show More
Carpenter leaves life-changing gift for 33 poor, hardworking students
NJ officer charged with murder in death of baby
Woman suing Dominican Republic resort for $3 million after alleged attack
Philly pool reopens after gang-related shooting
Police called on boy holding 'ice cold beer' sign
More TOP STORIES News