target

Target offering deals with car seat trade-in program this month

Parents, mark your calendar! Target is bringing back its popular car seat trade-in program starting this month.

Customers who bring in their old car seats will receive a 20% off coupon.

READ MORE: How to prep your vehicle for a new baby like a pro

Target says the coupon can be used toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear, including high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.

Here's how it works:

  • Bring an old car seat or base to a Target store and drop it in the designated box outside the store.
  • Log in to the Target App to scan the code on the box.
  • Open your wallet in the Target App and view "Extra offers" to find your coupon.
  • Click the green checkmark next to the offer and place your order online, or scan your barcode at the register.

You can trade in starting Sunday, Sept. 13 until Saturday, Sept. 26. According to Target, 14.4 million pounds of car seats have been recycled so far.

Click here to find a drop-off box at a Target near you.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsafetychildrenbabyfamilynationalu.s. & worldcar seatstargetcoupons
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TARGET
Trolls doll pulled after complaints it promotes child abuse
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
Target to boost employee minimum wage to $15 per hour
Residents protect South Philadelphia Target store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly parishioners want priest removed: 'It definitely is segregation'
'Better call the police': Man taunts employees after refusing to wear mask
1 dead, 6 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Philly; driver flees scene
Police break up another for-profit pool party in Sicklerville
Person of interest sought after 2 Delaware arsons
2020 US Census: Philly is only halfway there
NYC firefighters save woman with heroic, rare rope rescue
Show More
Here's how to find a patient advocate... and why you need one
New Robin Williams film examines Lewy body dementia
Third coronavirus vaccine reaches final US testing
Health official to Temple students: "Assume everyone around you is infected"
Brazen attacks on the rise in Philadelphia; officials push anti-gun violence efforts
More TOP STORIES News