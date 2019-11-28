Shopping

Thanksgiving shoppers flock to Christmas Village

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's no shortage of food fun and people at the Christmas Village in Love Park.

6-year-old Luca is costing with his family,

"It's Thanksgiving day. My mom wanted to go to the parade and it's over now. And now what? My mom and me and grandma are going to get hot chocolate."

The sales are plenty, Taylor Holmes from Maryland picked up a $15 ring.

"Right now I'm shopping for me. Not buying any gifts yet it's too early. It's a little too early," said Holmes.

Yingyi Yin is visiting from Spain, "I'm looking for things for my family. What do you see that's really interesting here? There's a lot of stuff from everywhere, shirts from Nepal, Mexican stuff, Russian, all different kinds of food."

Lucy Yalynka Stark has been selling Christmas ornaments in the market for the last decade, and Thanksgiving is now prime time for shoppers.

"This is our 10th seasons and I see that's it's more and more people here every year," said Yalynka Stark.
