Shopping

The 'Coodle' pillow helps put an end to arm numbness while cuddling

You know that feeling when you lay down and put your arm under your head and your arm goes numb? If so, then you need a Coodle.

The Coodle is a new type of pillow that you can use while you rest on your side or spoon with your partner.

The curve-shaped design allows you to slide your arm underneath and put an end to the numbness and pain that comes from cuddling.

It can be used solo or with a partner.

The Coodle even has a romantic backstory. The inventor was struck by an idea as his girlfriend lay on his arm.

The Coodle is available on Amazon for $69.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingamazonbig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: Second suspect arrested in murder of Camden man
Police: 2 men shot inside Philly corner store
Police: Philly officer apparently killed wife, himself inside home
Ship involved in $1.3 billion cocaine bust at Philly port seized
NYC to hold ticker tape parade honoring Women's World Cup champions
Couple, adult daughter killed in NJ crash; son hospitalized
Billionaire financier accused of paying girls as young as 14 for sex
Show More
3-year-old girl killed at New Jersey campground identified
Philadelphia Federal Credit Union confirms security breach
Man found dead in bathtub after being missing for weeks
Man shot following fistfight outside of Delco mini-mart
Police: Woman robbed, sexually assaulted in Center City
More TOP STORIES News