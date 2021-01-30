Shopping

Tomorrow is your last chance at Amazon holiday returns

Did procrastination get the best of you for holiday returns? Fortunately, Amazon made returning a bit more stress-free and convenient this year.

But, customers should not wait much longer to make those returns. The company extended the last day for holiday returns until Jan. 31.

This only applies for purchases made between Oct. 1 through Dec. 31.

Amazon will automatically refund up to $20 for postage costs when sending items back.

If customers return a defective, damaged or incorrect item, they will be refunded the full postage cost, as well as the import fees deposit once the return is processed.

According to their store policy, it may take up to 25 days for an item to reach them once returned. Once the item is received, it takes two business days for the refund to be processed and three to five days for the refund amount to show up in the customer's account.
