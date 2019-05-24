Top Memorial Day sales we are shopping this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas -- Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to save big on some of your favorite items.Here's a list of the best deals this weekend:Stock up on indoor and outdoor furniture as well as appliances and mattresses this weekend.Maytag is running "May is Maytag" month, and they're offering up to a $700 rebate through June 5 on all appliances.The store is offering 20 percent off when you use the code MEMDAY. The sale ends on Monday.Take 60 percent off t-shirts and bathing suits through May 27.