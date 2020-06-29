Shopping

Two Minds Press a one woman show for positive t shirts and accessories

By Timothy Walton
Felicia Blow learned the art of screen printing in 2017 at a Parks & Recreation program.

The simple DIY program became a passion and now a career. She uses familiar quotes and images for inspiration and puts a positive twist then puts her work on shirts, bags, wall art and other products in her basement studio.

She uses her LGBTQ community and the Black Lives Matter movement as inspiration for many of her pieces.

Her positive messages often revolve around inclusion and kindness and she hopes when you buy her product you can help spread that message.

