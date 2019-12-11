Walmart testing self-driving vehicles for grocery deliveries

Self-driving vehicles could one day be delivering your Walmart grocery order.The nation's largest retailer announced a pilot program Tuesday with autonomous vehicle company, Nuro.They're testing it out in the Houston area first.The partnership will have vehicles that don't require a human driver taking groceries to consumers' homes.Consumers would then have to retrieve their order from the vehicle.In a statement, Walmart calls the technology a "natural extension of our grocery pickup and delivery service."