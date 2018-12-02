U.S. & WORLD

Ways to save on shopping this holiday season

Ways to save on shopping this holiday season. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 2, 2018.

The countdown to Christmas is on, and there are plenty of ways you can save as you shop for the holidays.

DealNews.com has put together the best things to buy this month.

At the top of the list are gift cards.

$100 iTunes gift cards are expected to fall as low as $85.

Retailers, such as Target, could knock theirs to 10-percent off.

Last year, Starbucks gave away $5 gift cards with the purchase of two holiday drinks.

Also, watch the prices of televisions over the next two weeks.

You could catch a deal on jewelry as well this month.

The same goes for video games and iPhones.

------
