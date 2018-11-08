CONSUMER

What's the Deal: All weather tires

What's the Deal: All weather tires. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on November 8, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
If you're looking for a do-it-all tire which can take you from a snowstorm into a heat wave, all-weather tires might do the trick.

Consumer Reports Auto Editor Jon Linkov said, "These tires have specially engineered tread designs like this and enhanced rubber compounds which give them traction in cold weather that rivals winter and snow tires and they perform well in milder conditions similar to all season tires."

Consumer Reports bought 630 tires this year to test 63 brands.

Their tire experts conducted rigorous tests on common size tires in a slew of different conditions: dry and wet roads for braking and handling, comfort, and tread wear on snow to test traction.

And they even tried stopping on a skating rink test grip.

So, what happened when the rubber hit the road?
The top-rated tire by Consumer Reports is the Michelin Cross Climate Plus for $171.

Next is the Goodyear Assurance Weather Ready for $142.

"Some of these do cost more than traditional performance all-season tires but you'll save money in the long run. That's because you won't have swap them out twice a year as you do with winter tires," said Linkov.

And although tread life varies depending on road conditions, most all-weather tires have tread wear warranties of 45,000 miles or more.

Consumer Reports also rated all-season tires - a good choice in less extreme winter climates with year-round performance and recommends the General Altimax RT43 for $87 or the Michelin Defender T & H for $115.

So, get some traction this winter. Make sure you have tires that are right for you.

And Consumer Reports says don't forget to check your tire pressure during the colder months.

