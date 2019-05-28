What's the Deal? Amazon hidden features

The big question is where do all of the Amazon returns go?
They're' in a place called Amazon Warehouse and you can shop the inventory and save up to 50% off.
Everything from electronics to appliances, you name it.
They say everything is quality checked and they let you know whether the item has been opened.
The warehouse also features a bargain bin with the deepest discounts - up to 70% off.
This is the "last chance" merchandise.
Did you know Amazon has an outlet?
Here you will find most of the overstocked items with a timer letting you know when the deal expires.
If you missed your return window and you can't send something back, Amazon allows you to sell it for free.
You can also name your own price.
Do you own an Amazon Alexa device?
Put the virtual assistant to work.
Ask "Alexa, what are your deals?" She will read off featured items that are 40% off.
Also, if you ask her to reorder something from your order history, you get a $10 credit in your account.
There's also a web browser called Amazon Assistant.
Once you install it, it automatically compares prices for you and alerts you to special deals.
