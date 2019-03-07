March is not a month known for big shopping event, but you can still find deals.
When it comes to big purchases, March tends to fly under the radar. Our friends at DealNews rounded up the big sales this month.
We'll start with chocolate. Easter isn't until the end of April this year, but DealNews says sales on chocolate are happening now. From Amazon to Walmart, you will see prices dropping on the sweet stuff.
And how does a little R&R sound? Escape the March cold and grab one of the big deals on cruises.
Right now, "Wave season" - that's the busy Season - is winding down. March has historically been the best time to book, with cruise lines now offering big incentives and discounts.
And to that end, you'll need luggage. March is a good time to pick up travel gear and we are talking big deals, with discounts up to 70% off.
St. Patrick's Day is March 17th and DealNews says you can expect some retailers to offer sales around the holiday.
But not everything is a dela this monrh. Here's what to wait for.
Right now, you probably need spring apparel, but the lines are just being rolled out, so you will have to wait for sales.
Also, if you're thinking of an Android phone purchase, you will also have to wait a few months. The next deals on those come in July.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
What's the Deal: Best items to buy in March
CONSUMER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News