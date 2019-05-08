What's The Deal: Best items to buy in May

From Mother's Day gifts to swimwear to produce - there are plenty of bargains to be found in May.
Deal News recently put together a list of the best buys for the month.
Let's start with Mother's Day. Expect prices on the traditional gifts like flowers, jewelry and perfume to be higher leading up to the day.
But if you're looking for something different for mom, check out Groupon's deals. Last year, the company slashed prices by 20% for local deals.
And now is a good time to look for bargains on swimwear before summer gets here.
Deal News says look for Victoria's Secret to take up to 50% off some items. And Amazon may have accessories like goggles for as little as $7 - maybe even less.
May is also a good time to shop for home appliances.
Last year, Home Depot and Best Buy had discounts of up to 64% off on kitchen items and vacuums.
And in-season fruits and veggies are priced to sell. Look for good prices on everything from apricots to zucchini.
May is generally not the best time to buy a grill - Labor Day offers the best deals.
The experts also say you should hold off on athletic apparel until June for the best prices.
One more item on sale in May? Mattresses.
Deal News says you can find them for up to $500 off at Memorial Day Sales.
You can find a full list of all the best and worst things to buy by clicking here.
