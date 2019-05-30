What's the Deal: Best items to buy in thrift stores

If you love a bargain, but you haven't been shopping secondhand stores - you're missing out on some major discounts.
Money Talks News breaks down the things you should always buy at thrift stores to save big.
If you don't think you can find high end merchandise in thrift stores, perhaps you haven't popped into one in a while.
Money Talks News says the shops are getting picky about what they take in and donors are getting more generous, dropping off brand names that sell for pennies on the dollar.
Furniture is a standout. From items that are ready to use, to those DIY and fixer upper items - you can save major cash by shopping secondhand for home items.
Picture frames are also good items to scoop up, as well as kitchen utensils and cookware.
Money Talks News says sometimes you can find high end merchandise - new in the box - for up to 80 percent off.
If you're a book lover, you know that buying retail costs a pretty penny. Books are some of the more popular thrift store donations and you can grab them secondhand for pocket change.
Finally, a no brainer for any parent are kids items! The little ones grow really fast. From infant apparel to baby gear, toys and even sports equipment, the savings start at 75 percent off.
Money Talks News also says to set a budget before you go. Even at a thrift store it is possible to overdo it, so bring what you want to spend in cash and leave the plastic at home.
