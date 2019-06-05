What's the Deal: Creative and unique Father's Day gift guide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Father's Day is a week and a half away, and if you're scratching your head and struggling to find a great gift - we've got you covered, with enough time to shop and ship!Lifestyle expert Marisa Brahney rounded up some special gift ideas, starting with something comfy and with a conscience."These are some really beautiful shirts by Thom Kelly. This is a company founded by a husband and wife duo who wanted a more sustainable approach to fashion," said Brahney.Everything is organic."All made in the USA and everything down to the buttons are sustainable and eco-friendly. These buttons are actually made of nuts," explains Brahney.Or there's accessories. Nicole Miller accessories are meant to add a little spunk."If he's a suit and tie kind of a guy, really fun socks and cufflink designs," said Brahney. "And make you laugh a little. I love the little guitars, the airplanes, the poker chips."For the sentimental dads and grandpas, a 4th generation seamstress started Daddy's Little Dress Shirts, inspired by her husband."She was looking for a way to kind of repurpose his fancy dress shirts, so she started sewing for her daughter," Brahney explains. "I sent her my dad's shirt. She created this beautiful little dress for my little girl on the way."And she also makes little shirts for the little men."They've used shirts from first dates, they've used shirts from their rehearsal dinner. It's really an heirloom kind of a gift," said Brahney.Finally, there's gifts to toast the man in your life."When I was doing research for this my husband was like this is the best thing ever. Tavour sends a curated craft beer box to your house and what's cool about this is that they target beers that you really can't get in your area," said Brahney. "Summer is looking good! Citrus IPA for the win for all the dads!"To view these deals and find more Father's Day gift inspiration, visit Marisa's blog: