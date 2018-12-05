CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Creative ways to display holiday cards

Some creative ways to display holiday cards: Alicia Vitarelli reports on Action News at 4 p.m., December 4, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
'Tis the season for all of the beautiful holiday cards to start arriving in the mail. If you're looking for clever new ways to display them around your home, from basic to basically brilliant, we tapped a local pro for tips.

"It's all about repurposing reusing what you have, keep it out of the landfill and find a new love for it," said professional organizer, Rose Miller.

Take the time to find gorgeous ways to display the pictures of all of the people you love and make it part of your decor. Miller is all about making old things feel new.

Watch the report from Alicia Vitarelli in the player above for more unique ideas.

