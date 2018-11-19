CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Decluttering your holiday gift-giving approach

EMBED </>More Videos

What's the Deal: Decluttering your holiday gift-giving approach - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on November 19, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
This is the week where holiday shopping kicks into high gear, but before you buy and unwrap a new season of goodies, a local personal organizer says the time to de-clutter is now - both your home and your gift-giving approach.

"We are just buying stuff to put under the tree and I think we all get looped in that idea of just something for them to open," said professional organizer, Rose Miller, founder of Rose Knows Where It Goes.

So this year, Miller says consider a holiday season free of chaos and clutter

"Say, you know, let's reinvent Christmas this year - what are our favorite memories," she said.

Think presence over presents, something to do as opposed to something to have

"If you have friends who have kids and they just need a night out and they don't really need anything - you take their kids and send them out," suggests Miller.

And for the little ones, think about museum memberships, tickets to a show, a gift certificate to their favorite ice cream place

"At Sesame Place, kids take ballet lessons and dance lessons - have the grandparents get that - lessons instead of more toys," said Miller.

Speaking of which, Miller says there's no better time than now to start making room - it's the one thing in, one thing out rule.

"I think Black Friday you could take the opportunity. The kids are home from school, you are on Thanksgiving break, to declutter and detox the playroom to make room for whats coming in," she said.

And a perfect time to donate to your favorite charity, while teaching the greatest lesson of what this season is truly about.

"Get the kiddos involved so they realize their privilege when there's another little child asking for a new coat, not the newest X-Box," said Miller.

And Miller says to make it easier for the kids to understand and sort, set up a donation box in the toy room where they can place all of the things they are no longer using.

She says the same trick works for adults.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the dealholiday shopping
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Freebie Friday: Free ride, holiday light show, photo, coffee, latte, comics
Freebie Friday: Wings, haircuts, rides, cooking demos, scavenger hunt
Sour Patch Kids cereal to hit Walmart shelves in December
What's the Deal: Winterize your home
More consumer
SHOPPING
JCPenney fighting serious losses to avoid bankruptcy
Freebie Friday: Free ride, holiday light show, photo, coffee, latte, comics
Freebie Friday: Wings, haircuts, rides, cooking demos, scavenger hunt
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
More Shopping
Top Stories
4 found dead, shot in the head, inside Philadelphia home
Police: Shots fired at Chicago hospital; officer among injured
Lawyer shares secret audio recording in GoFundMe scandal
N.J. couple on way to their wedding killed in I-78 crash
Exchange student accused of Delco school threat to be deported
Teen with disabilities inspires opening of new playground
Chris Watts sentenced to life in prison for killing family
Woman murdered inside Pottstown home identified
Show More
Girl, 6, allegedly killed baby brother while dad shopped
David's Bridal files for bankruptcy, but your order is safe
Police: Man attempted to hit officer with his car
Officials: NC teacher killed by Mexican drug trafficker
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
More News