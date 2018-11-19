What's the Deal: Decluttering your holiday gift-giving approach

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --This is the week where holiday shopping kicks into high gear, but before you buy and unwrap a new season of goodies, a local personal organizer says the time to de-clutter is now - both your home and your gift-giving approach.
"We are just buying stuff to put under the tree and I think we all get looped in that idea of just something for them to open," said professional organizer, Rose Miller, founder of Rose Knows Where It Goes.
So this year, Miller says consider a holiday season free of chaos and clutter
"Say, you know, let's reinvent Christmas this year - what are our favorite memories," she said.
Think presence over presents, something to do as opposed to something to have
"If you have friends who have kids and they just need a night out and they don't really need anything - you take their kids and send them out," suggests Miller.
And for the little ones, think about museum memberships, tickets to a show, a gift certificate to their favorite ice cream place
"At Sesame Place, kids take ballet lessons and dance lessons - have the grandparents get that - lessons instead of more toys," said Miller.
Speaking of which, Miller says there's no better time than now to start making room - it's the one thing in, one thing out rule.
"I think Black Friday you could take the opportunity. The kids are home from school, you are on Thanksgiving break, to declutter and detox the playroom to make room for whats coming in," she said.
And a perfect time to donate to your favorite charity, while teaching the greatest lesson of what this season is truly about.
"Get the kiddos involved so they realize their privilege when there's another little child asking for a new coat, not the newest X-Box," said Miller.
And Miller says to make it easier for the kids to understand and sort, set up a donation box in the toy room where they can place all of the things they are no longer using.
She says the same trick works for adults.
