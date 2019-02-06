What's the Deal: Deep discounts at the Goodwill bridal sale

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. --If you're a bride-to-be or planning a wedding, you know how expensive it can all get. Now, a popular bridal sale is back for not one, but two days this weekend.
We got a sneak peek at the deals in Pennsauken as Goodwill gears up for the big event.
From designer gowns to shoes and all of the special accessories for the big day, the discounts are deep at Goodwill's 10th annual Valentine's Bridal & All That Glitters Sale.
And this year, they're doubling your chance to save
"For the first time ever, we are going to host it for two days instead of just one day," said Juli Lundberg, DIrector of Corporate Communications.
They say last year, brides were lined up outside their Pennsauken store three hours before the doors opened, so come early, and give yourself time to browse
"We have tiaras, we have costume jewelry, we have prom gowns, mother of the bride, flower girl - we have a little bit of everything," said Lundberg.
"We have gently used gowns that start at $49 and we have brand new gowns from designers like Maggie Sottero, Demetrios, Alfred Angelo - those start at $99 and the maximum price is $299," she added.
Everything is "as is" and final sale and most of the merchandise comes from upscale bridal boutiques.
"We spend all year soliciting donations from area bridal stores, so we get sample gowns that people try at the boutique or they might be past year, past season - they are very generous to us," said Lundberg.
And for every dollar you spend, the money helps Goodwill fund job training programs for people with disabilities and disadvantages. They call it a win-win.
"For brides, they get to buy affordable wedding attire and for us, we get to raise money for our mission," said Lundberg.
The Goodwill store in Pennsauken is located at 5461 Route 70, right across from Bishop Eustace High School.
Sale Hours:
Saturday, February 9th from 9 am - 9 pm
Sunday February 10th from 10 am - 6 pm
