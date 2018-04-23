CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Earn gift cards and credits on trade-ins

What's the Deal: Earn gift cards and credits on trade-ins

By
PHILADELPHIA --
If you were putting off your spring cleaning until it actually felt like spring -- it's time!

While you're cleaning out those cluttered drawers and closets, why not take what you're not using by trading in and trading up.

First, let's talk about Amazon. The global retail giant has a little-known service that turns the old stuff you're not using into credit!

It's called trade-in - from cell phones to electronics, gaming systems to books, they will make you an offer on some items in exchange for an Amazon gift card.

The offer depends on the condition of the item you're looking to trade in, but Amazon faithfuls and diehards swear by this!

Also, you may not know that Target offers the same kind of service, but just for electronics and anything tech related. All you do is send your items in. Then, they appraise them and make and offer and if you accept it, you get a gift card to spend in the store or on Target's website.

Plus, right now at target, and in honor of Earth month, it's their annual car-seat trade-in event. From now through May 5th, bring in an old or unwanted car seat and you will get a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, travel system or stroller in stores or online!

Target says it recycles the old seats to make all kinds of new plastic-based products.

