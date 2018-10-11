CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Halloween deals and savings

What's the Deal: Halloween deals and savings - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on October 10, 2018.


PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Today we're talking Halloween savings, everything from costumes to candy and even candy alternatives (sorry, kids!).

First to the costumes and we always say - it pays to wait. You may miss the big selection, but prices dip in that week leading up to Halloween.

Also, the folks at Money Crashers say you should shop your own closet. From articles of clothing, to makeup, to cardboard pieces, to props - use your imagination and you could come up with something great.

And don't forget to check your kids' dress-up bins for inspiration.

Finally, consider a swap. We all know, especially in this age of social media, most costumes only get worn once. You still have time to get some friends together and host a free swap!

Now to the treat part.

Whether you're trying to limit the little one's sugar consumption or you don't want to end up with pounds of leftover candy, our friends at the Penny Hoarder rounded up a list of alternatives.

From glow in the dark fangs, which run about 10 for $1 at dollar stores, to sparkly stickers, to things they can use at school like pencils and erasers. Even Halloween themed jewelry - they say these little trinkets can cost less than candy and the best part about them is that whatever's left over can be reused next year.

